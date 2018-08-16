Environment
August 16, 2018 1:43 pm

City to urge environment ministry to speed up improvements at composting facility

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

In Hamilton, 600 tonnes of compostable material is ending up in a landfill every week, due to the temporary closure of the city's central composting facility.

Global News
A A

A solution is said to be at hand to odour problems that have plagued parts of the east end.

Hamilton politicians say all they need now is some co-operation from Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment (MOE).

READ MORE: Hamilton’s compost facility shut down because of smell

Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla says the solution is to install carbon filters at the central composting facility, which were actually approved last December by city council at a cost of $2.6 million.

Story continues below

Merulla says the challenge is that the city hasn’t been able to “implement the mitigation aspects of our plan as a result of their (MOE) slow reaction to our applications.”

The public works committee approved Merulla’s motion during a meeting on Thursday morning, which asks city staff to approach the environment ministry about “expediting” installation of the filters.

READ MORE: Black plastics, polystyrene, coffee cup lids join the blue box unwanted list

Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson also voiced frustration with the process stressing that “the public had to go through another three seasons of these odours, which wasn’t necessary in my view.”

The City of Hamilton closed the central composting facility in June, in response to a surge in odour complaints.

Manager of Recycling and Waste Disposal Emil Prpic says one of the implications is that approximately 600 tonnes of material is going to landfill, rather than being composted, each and every week.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
carbon filters
Compost
Hamilton central composting facility
Hamilton Public Works
Hamilton recycling
Hamilton waste management
Moe
Ontario Ministry of the Environment
Ward 4 Councillor Sam Merulla

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News