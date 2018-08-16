City to urge environment ministry to speed up improvements at composting facility

A solution is said to be at hand to odour problems that have plagued parts of the east end.

Hamilton politicians say all they need now is some co-operation from Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment (MOE).

Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla says the solution is to install carbon filters at the central composting facility, which were actually approved last December by city council at a cost of $2.6 million.

Merulla says the challenge is that the city hasn’t been able to “implement the mitigation aspects of our plan as a result of their (MOE) slow reaction to our applications.”

The public works committee approved Merulla’s motion during a meeting on Thursday morning, which asks city staff to approach the environment ministry about “expediting” installation of the filters.

Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson also voiced frustration with the process stressing that “the public had to go through another three seasons of these odours, which wasn’t necessary in my view.”

The City of Hamilton closed the central composting facility in June, in response to a surge in odour complaints.

Manager of Recycling and Waste Disposal Emil Prpic says one of the implications is that approximately 600 tonnes of material is going to landfill, rather than being composted, each and every week.