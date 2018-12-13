Montreal firefighters cook, serve meals at Welcome Hall Mission

A group of Montreal firefighters showed off their culinary skills recently at the Welcome Hall Mission.

Firefighters donned aprons to prepare and serve warm meals for nearly 200 homeless men Thursday afternoon.

They also footed the bill for the groceries, which they picked up themselves.

The city’s firefighters help people all year long, but they believe this time of year is special.

“Being in the holiday season and (with) a lot of people in need, it’s a good fit for us, and we’re happy we’re able to do it,” said Tom Ireland, organizer of the meal.

“We love helping people in any way we can, and this is just an extension of that.”

Ireland says they’ve been doing this for a few years and are planning to keep the tradition alive.