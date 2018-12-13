Saskatoon boy’s stolen wheelchair found

A stolen wheelchair belonging to a Saskatoon boy with cerebral palsy has been found.
In November, someone stole the chair from 10-year-old Henry Craig Van Vliet’s family’s vehicle that was parked in the 300-block of 25th Street in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood.
READ MORE: Magical motorcycle makes for the happiest of Halloweens for young boy
A post on social media by Saskatoon police explaining the situation was shared thousands of times.
The Saskatoon Police Service confirmed Thursday that a homeowner on Avenue G North recognized the stolen chair abandoned near her property.
“Whoever took it must’ve seen a lot of the coverage and developed a conscience and decided to just leave it where it could be found,” Henry’s mother Alexis Craig said.
READ MORE: 5 charged after stolen Indigenous jingle dresses recovered by Saskatoon police
Before the discovery, SaskAbilities provided Henry’s family with a new wheelchair. The process typically takes up to six weeks, but the replacement came in a matter of days.
Henry’s mom said she plans to talk to SaskAbilities and see which chair the charity would like returned.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.