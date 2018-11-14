5 charged after stolen Indigenous jingle dresses recovered by Saskatoon police

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said five people are facing charges following the recovery of Indigenous regalia stolen last month.

Kalli Eagle Speaker, from the Blood Reserve in Alberta, had seven jingle dresses stolen from a truck on Oct. 30 after she performed at the FSIN powwow in Saskatoon.

READ MORE: 2 of 7 stolen Indigenous regalia dresses recovered in Saskatoon

The theft occurred at a restaurant in the 2200-block of 22nd Street West.

Eagle Speaker made four of the dresses, two were made by her sister, and the other was bought by a family friend. Among the items taken were beaded moccasins and her brown custom belt used in Indigenous ceremonies and dances.

The SPS pawn detail emailed pictures of the stolen items to local pawn shops. Following the email, a pawn shop informed police a man had attempted to pawn two of the stolen dresses just hours after the theft.

Moccasins, scarves and three of the dresses were recovered within the first few days of the investigation.

READ MORE: Recognize these? Airdrie RCMP looking to return sentimental stolen possessions

The remaining dresses were recovered on Nov. 13 from a home in the 100-block of Avenue N South.

A 35-year-old man is charged with theft over $5,000.

Three men, aged 21, 30, and 50, as well as a 38-year-old woman are charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The only item still outstanding is a beaded belt.

-With files from Global’s Quinn Campbell