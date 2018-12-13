Local philanthropist couple donates $750,000 for Burlington’s Carpenter Hospice

The $6-million expansion of Burlington’s Carpenter Hospice has received a major boost.

Angelo and Darlene Paletta have donated $750,000 to the organization’s “making room” project.

Phase one of the expansion involves the construction of a new wing, including state-of-the-art rooms and outdoor access, for residents receiving end-of-life care at the 10-bed hospice.

The new space will be named the Angelo and Darlene Paletta Resident Wing in recognition of their contribution.

Phase two will include an expansion of programming space and community outreach within the hospice’s existing footprint.

The entire project is to be completed by the end of 2019, and Carpenter Hospice executive director Karen Candy says they are looking to the community for support.

While the Palettas have donated $750,000 and the hospice itself has contributed another $3 million, it will be up to community contributions to cover the balance of the $6-million project through a soon-to-be-launched capital campaign.

Angelo Paletta, a prominent local businessman and philanthropist, describes Joseph Brant Hospital and the Carpenter Hospice as “the two most important institutions” in Burlington, “to start life, to fix life and to deal with the end of life.”

He calls on the community to once again be “outstanding in its never-ending support” by giving to the hospice’s capital campaign.