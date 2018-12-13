Mayors’ Council meets to consider work plan for Surrey SkyTrain extension

The Surrey SkyTrain could get another step towards becoming a reality as the TransLink Mayors’ Council meets on Thursday.

Among the items being considered at the meeting is a new report from TransLink staff that shows a target of getting the 16-kilometre Expo Line extension up and running by 2025.

READ MORE: TransLink aims to build SkyTrain service along Fraser Hwy in Surrey by 2025

The work plan includes 11 steps of pre-construction work to be completed over the next 15 months, including confirming the design and construction requirements, along with conducting environmental reviews and updating the total cost of the project.

Despite the tight time frame, TransLink staff told the mayors that the work plan was “doable.”

WATCH: Coverage of the Surrey SkyTrain on Globalnews.ca

The cost of switching from an LRT service along the Fraser Highway to SkyTrain has not yet been set in stone, but the work plan presented to the Mayor’s Council Thursday sets aside $30 million for pre-design work.

It also pointed out $56 million has already been spent on the Surrey LRT project to date.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver mayors suspend light rail to Surrey, ask for more information on costs

TransLink says the specific amount of the SkyTrain line is dependent upon the existing funding from the Surrey LRT line. If there is enough funding and work on the line starts soon, then the plan is for some portion to be open for public use in 2025.

The 16-kilometre elevated line would have eight stations plus one future station and 55 SkyTrain cars, according to the document.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver mayors scrapping over cash for Surrey SkyTrain extension

An endorsement of the plan from the Mayors’ Council would send the plan to the TransLink board for approval. Staff would then start implementing the work plan and report back on their progress in January.

—With files from Robyn Crawford, Janet Brown and Richard Zussman