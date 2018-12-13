Saskatoon Nutana NDP MLA Cathy Sproule not running for re-election

Cathy Sproule will not run for re-election in the next Saskatchewan provincial election.

The Saskatoon Nutana NDP MLA said Thursday she will retire as a member of the legislature when the next election is held in October 2020.

Sproule, who has served in a number of critic roles including finance, environment, and justice, said she will continue to work to have Ryan Meili become the next premier of the province.

“I believe strongly in the leadership of Ryan Meili and his vision to build a healthier province where everyone does better,” Sproule said in a statement.

“I look forward to working alongside Ryan and the NDP team for the next two years and doing my part to elect Ryan as the next premier of Saskatchewan.”

Sproule was first elected to represent the riding in 2011, replacing long-time NDP MLA Pat Atkinson. She was re-elected in 2016 with over 56 per cent of the vote.

Prior to entering politics, Sproule was an Aboriginal law specialist with the federal government.