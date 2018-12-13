RCMP arrest Fort Alexander man in connection with 2017 double murder

RCMP in Powerview-Pine Falls have made an arrest in a 2017 double murder.

On Feb. 28, 2017, two men were found dead at a home in St. Georges, Man.

The community is located on the Winnipeg River north of Lac du Bonnet.

Powerview RCMP and the Major Crimes Unit conducted an extensive investigation and arrested Claude Francis Guimond, 54, of Fort Alexander.

Guimond has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and is currently in custody.

The victims were named in March 2017 as Steven Chevrefils, 35, and Jody Brown, 43.

Police said both victims were fathers of two and well-known in the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

