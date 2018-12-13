Manitoba RCMP inspect 2,500 vehicles in week one of Holiday Checkstop program
After one week of Manitoba RCMP‘s Holiday Checkstop program, they say they’ve inspected about 2,500 vehicles across the province at 59 check points.
RCMP said Wednesday that 28 people have been charged with impaired driving so far.
Eight people were given roadside suspensions for drug or alcohol-related issues.
The highest blood alcohol reading reported was 1.7, which is 3.5 times more than the legal limit.
“Safe and responsible driving is a choice every Manitoban needs to make this holiday season. Be assured that our officers will be out in full force over the holidays to get impaired drivers off the road,” said Insp. Chris Moore, Officer in Charge of Traffic Services.
Ten people were given tickets for using a hand-held electronic device while driving.
Manitoba RCMP said 80 people have died in motor vehicle collisions so far this, and that impaired driving is a factor in about 30 per cent of these collisions.
The Holiday Checkstop program runs until Jan. 1.
