Surrey RCMP arrest man in tree after domestic dispute complaint
In a bizarre incident in Surrey, a man was arrested after emergency crews, police and negotiators were needed to remove him from a tree.
Surrey RCMP were called about a domestic dispute at a home near 128th Street and 76th Avenue just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
When police arrived, a man took off on foot, forcing police to give chase.
The suspect then climbed the roof of a nearby house before climbing into an adjacent tree.
Emergency Response and negotiation teams were brought in to help bring the man down.
