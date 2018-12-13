Surrey RCMP arrest man in tree after domestic dispute complaint

In a bizarre incident in Surrey, a man was arrested after emergency crews, police and negotiators were needed to remove him from a tree.

Surrey RCMP were called about a domestic dispute at a home near 128th Street and 76th Avenue just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, a man took off on foot, forcing police to give chase.

The suspect then climbed the roof of a nearby house before climbing into an adjacent tree.

Emergency Response and negotiation teams were brought in to help bring the man down.