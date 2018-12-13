Police search for two suspects after bank robbery in Milton

Halton police are searching for two suspects after the TD Canada Trust branch on Derry Road in Milton was robbed just before 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say two suspects entered the bank and demanded money.

No weapons were seen and no one was injured, but police say the men stole an undisclosed sum of money.

Cash stolen from bank contained a GPS tracking device. @HaltonPolice, @OPP_GTATraffic and the @HamiltonPolice BEAR unit tracked the GPS tracker to a location on the 403 Eastbound near Waterdown Road around 3PM. Two suspects who fled remain outstanding (Submitted Photo) (3) pic.twitter.com/pPuBij6n9v — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) December 12, 2018

There are multiple reports that the bag containing the money was equipped with a GPS tracker. Halton and Hamilton police were able to trace the bag to the eastbound 403 in Waterdown at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police were able to locate a vehicle before its occupants fled on foot.