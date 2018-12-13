Kingston food bank seeking donations ahead of the holidays

We’re in the midst of the giving season, and Kingston’s Partners in Mission Food Bank is hopeful that a sense of generosity will bring more non-perishable goods to its shelves.

Sandy Singers, executive director of the food bank, says that each year, Partners in Mission receives the bulk of its donations in December. Singers says he appreciates the donations — but this end-of-year uptick in food donations creates uncertainty during the rest of the year.

“We hope to capture a lot of food during the holidays so when things slow down in January and February and March, we are well fitted up for the quiet months,” said Singers.

Singers says even though all food donations are essential for a food bank, there are a few items in particular that can go a long way for families.

“We are looking at canned fish, canned meats, stews, peanut butter, but we are also putting a call out for baby foods, diapers and products, wipes and everything,” he said.

After 25 years with Partners in Mission, which has been open since 1984, Singers says this will be his last Christmas at the food bank. In early 2019, Singers will say his final goodbye.

“Everything is a last of, so it’s something bittersweet,” he said.

John Elliott has been by Singers’ side for 11 Christmases and says celebrating with the boss at the end of the holiday rush comes with its perks.

“We go upstairs and have a coffee, and if we work really hard they give us an extra cookie with our coffee,” said Elliott.