December 3, 2018 6:27 pm

‘Tree of Hope’ holiday campaign in need of monetary donations

By Videographer  Global News

With about two weeks to go, the Family and Children Services' 'Tree of Hope' campaign is short about half of its usual monetary donations.

It’s responsible for helping hundreds of children in their care receive a few toys under their Christmas tree each year. But the ‘Tree of Hope’ campaign, organized by Family and Children’s Services, could use some help this holiday season.

“We’re in a bit of a pickle,” says John Suart, manager of community relations.

A pickle, because the organization says it is short about $20,000 of its $40,000 fundraising goal for this year.

“The campaign ends Dec. 19, and the way Christmas falls this year, we have about a week less this year than last to get everything done,” Suart said.

Suart adds the funds are used in part to run the campaign, but also to buy items for older children and teenagers in their care who don’t necessarily want a toy.

As for toy donations, they’ve already reached their goal, and more are expected to come in the next two weeks.

