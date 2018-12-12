Emma, Evelyn, William were most popular baby names for 2017 in Guelph

The Ontario government has released a list of the top baby names for 2017 in Guelph.

Emma and Evelyn were the names that were registered the most for girls, while the No. 1 boy’s name in the Royal City was William.

Across southwestern Ontario, the top boy’s name was Benjamin and newborn girls were most often named Olivia.

READ MORE: Top 2017 baby names in Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo released

Provincially, Olivia was also the top choice for baby girls whereas newborn boys were most often named Noah.

The government also released a list to celebrate 100 years of registering names in Ontario.

Marie and Joseph were the top baby names of the century, but neither ranked in the top 20 in 2017.

BELOW: These are the baby name trends for 2019