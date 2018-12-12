Lifestyle
December 12, 2018
Updated: December 12, 2018 3:07 pm

Emma, Evelyn, William were most popular baby names for 2017 in Guelph

Matt Carty

The Ontario government has released a list of the top baby names for 2017 in Guelph.

Emma and Evelyn were the names that were registered the most for girls, while the No. 1 boy’s name in the Royal City was William.

Across southwestern Ontario, the top boy’s name was Benjamin and newborn girls were most often named Olivia.

Provincially, Olivia was also the top choice for baby girls whereas newborn boys were most often named Noah.

The government also released a list to celebrate 100 years of registering names in Ontario.

Marie and Joseph were the top baby names of the century, but neither ranked in the top 20 in 2017.

