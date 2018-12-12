One arrest made in Toronto’s 90th record-breaking homicide, second suspect sought: police

Toronto police say they have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Cardinal Licorish.

In a press release sent out Wednesday, police say the teenager has been charged with second-degree murder. However, due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the suspect cannot be named.

Officers say they are still searching for a second suspect whom they’ve identified as 18-year-old Raheem Moseley from Toronto. Moseley is wanted for second-degree murder.

He’s described as six feet tall and 130 pounds.

Police responded to a daytime shooting call around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Kingston Road.

READ MORE: Man found dead after daytime Scarborough shooting marks new Toronto homicide record

Licorish was found in a stairwell of a building with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The shooting marked the city’s 90th homicide, a record-breaking number for Toronto. That number has since risen to 92.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.