Saint John police’s lead investigator testifies at Dennis Oland murder trial

Testimony from the Saint John police’s lead investigator has dominated the second-degree murder trial of Dennis Oland on Wednesday.

Wednesday morning at the Saint John Law Courts saw Const. Stephen Davidson questioned on a July 14, 2011, search of Dennis Oland’s house on Gondola Point Road., in Saint John.

His testimony is set to continue once court resumes at 1:30 p.m.

Dennis Oland, 50, is on trial for the second-degree murder of his 69-year-old father, whose body was found lying in a pool of blood on July 7, 2011.

The trial had previously learned that Richard Oland was bludgeoned to death with an unknown weapon or weapons.

The 45 wounds on his hands and head were mostly from a sharp-edged implement, such as an axe of some sort, and there were a few round wounds that appeared to be from a hammer, the court heard in previous testimony.

Dennis Oland has steadfastly maintained his innocence. He was charged in 2013 and tried and convicted by a jury in 2015. That verdict was set aside on appeal in 2016 when the new trial was ordered.

The Crown has contended that Dennis Oland was deeply in debt and on the edge financially when he killed his very rich father “in a rage” over money.

The defence has suggested that Saint John police mishandled the investigation and rushed to judgment in deciding very quickly that Dennis Oland was the killer.

