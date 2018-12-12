Multiple people injured after 2-vehicle crash in Nobleton

York Regional Police said multiple people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Nobleton, Ont.

Police said they received a call around 8:42 a.m. Wednesday of a collision on King Road just east of Concession Road 11.

Authorities said a man, woman and a child were injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown. An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

Police have not released the age or identity of the victims.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

COLLISION UPDATE – Expect delays in the area of King Road and Hwy 400 as roads being closed for @Ornge air ambulance is landing in the area for injured person from collision at King Rd / 11th Concession. — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 12, 2018

COLLISION – Officers responding to King Rd / 11th Concession for a collision. Expect traffic delays in the area. — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 12, 2018