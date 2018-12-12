Crime
December 12, 2018 10:04 am

Multiple people injured after 2-vehicle crash in Nobleton

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

York Regional Police said multiple people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Nobleton, Ont.

Police said they received a call around 8:42 a.m. Wednesday of a collision on King Road just east of Concession Road 11.

Authorities said a man, woman and a child were injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown. An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

Police have not released the age or identity of the victims.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

