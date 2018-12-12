Police operation targets Quebec Hells Angels drug trafficking network

Investigators with the national squad against organized crime (ENRCO) were conducting a series of searches Wednesday morning in the Montérégie and Maurice regions of Quebec in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

The national squad for the repression of organized crime (ENRCO) is now proceeding in a series of search in the Montérégie and Mauricie regions, in connection with drug trafficking. More than 80 police officers involved in the operation. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/y8dYqDku0d — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) December 12, 2018

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Claude Denis said 13 residences and three businesses were targeted in Longueuil, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Chambly, Trois-Rivières, Nicolet, Sabrevois and Henryville.

WATCH: High-profile Hells Angels wedding held in Montreal

Denis said more than 80 officers were involved in the raids that were conducted as part of an ongoing investigation and that no arrests are expected.

“This drug trafficking network is mainly active in the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montreal and Outaouais areas and directly linked to members of the Hells Angels,” he said.

READ MORE: 1 arrest, 300 tickets issued as Hells Angels gather in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu for annual meeting

Denis explained that ENRCO’s mandate is to specifically target the head of organized crime. The squad is made up of officers from various police forces including the SQ, the RCMP, as well as Montreal, Quebec City and Laval.