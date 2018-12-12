Crime
December 12, 2018 11:03 am

Police operation targets Quebec Hells Angels drug trafficking network

By Web producer  Global News

More than 80 officers with ENRCO were involved in multiple raids targeting a drug trafficking network linked to the Hells Angels. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.

Yannick Gadbois/Global News
A A

Investigators with the national squad against organized crime (ENRCO) were conducting a series of searches Wednesday morning in the Montérégie and Maurice regions of Quebec in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Claude Denis said 13 residences and three businesses were targeted in Longueuil, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Chambly, Trois-Rivières, Nicolet, Sabrevois and Henryville.

WATCH: High-profile Hells Angels wedding held in Montreal

Denis said more than 80 officers were involved in the raids that were conducted as part of an ongoing investigation and that no arrests are expected.

“This drug trafficking network is mainly active in the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montreal and Outaouais areas and directly linked to members of the Hells Angels,” he said.

READ MORE: 1 arrest, 300 tickets issued as Hells Angels gather in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu for annual meeting

Denis explained that ENRCO’s mandate is to specifically target the head of organized crime. The squad is made up of officers from various police forces including the SQ, the RCMP, as well as Montreal, Quebec City and Laval.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
drug raids
Drug Trafficking
ENRCO
Hells Angels
national squad against organized crime
Organized Crime
SQ
Sureté du Québec

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News