1 arrest, 300 tickets issued as Hells Angels gather in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu for annual meeting

Hundreds of Hells Angels have descended on the small riverside community of Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu, southeast of Montreal, this weekend for the biker gang’s annual meeting — the Canada Run.

Can't imagine this church parking lot in St-Charles-sur-Richelieu has seen too many armored trucks in its parking lot. But this is what a Hells Angels convention brings with it. pic.twitter.com/tkGabO3PoL — Dan Spector (@danspector) August 11, 2018

The gathering is held every year in a different province and is mandatory for full-patch members.

Don't I've ever been this close to a helicopter taking off. Quite impressive. @sureteduquebec are watching the Hells by air, land and water at their big meeting this weekend. pic.twitter.com/kCRlsYq31R — Dan Spector (@danspector) August 11, 2018

The national meeting is taking place under heavy police presence to ensure everything runs smoothly.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Montreal police, Ontario Provincial Police, Quebec City police and RCMP are just some of the forces watching closely and taking photos — gathering intelligence on the biker gang.

Police say up a check point leading up to the #hellsangels Canada Run, and ID'd and took pictures of everyone who was on their way there. pic.twitter.com/qe49H8Un8o — Dan Spector (@danspector) August 11, 2018

As of Saturday at 5 p.m., the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) had already issued over 300 tickets and made one arrest.

“We’ve made one arrest for one Ontario Hells Angel who threatened a female officer at one of the control points yesterday,” said SQ spokesperson Guy Lapointe.

He went on to explain that most of the tickets were issued for infractions of Quebec’s highway code following a traffic accident Friday, on Highway 10.

“There was a bit of a traffic jam given the accident on Highway 10 and the operation that we were conducting and a lot of them decided to drive on the shoulder of the road to pass the traffic, so a lot of them were issued tickets regarding that,” Lapointe said.

Other infractions included noisy mufflers and illegal modifications on the motorcycles

Lapointe said he expected more tickets would be handed out, but added he was pleased with how things have gone to date.

“With regards to their behaviour, I have to say that things are going well,” he said. “The great majority of them have co-operated, identified themselves at the control points so that’s been going well.”

Marc Lavigne, the mayor of Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu agreed.

“It looks worse than it is. It’s going very well.”

— With files from Global’s Dan Spector