Steph Curry doubts humans have ever been to the moon, NASA offers proof

Steph Curry doesn’t wear a tinfoil hat when he’s raining down threes on the hardcourt, but his recent comments about the moon landings suggest the Golden State Warriors star might wear one in his private life.

Earlier this week, Curry appeared on the podcast Winging It, along with fellow NBA stars Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore and Andre Iguodala, when he said he doesn’t believe that humans have ever landed on the moon.

“We ever been to the moon?” Curry asked.

“Nope,” the group responded.

“They’re gonna come get us,” Curry said. “I don’t think so, either.”

Needless to say, Curry’s skepticism sparked a rash of comments on social media and even caused at least one astronaut to chime in. Even NASA itself — you know, the agency responsible for successfully landing 12 Americans on our celestial neighbour — had something to say.

“There’s lots of evidence NASA landed 12 American astronauts on the Moon from 1969-1972,” NASA spokesman Allard Beutel said in a statement. “We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets.

“We have hundreds of pounds of Moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see first-hand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the Moon in the coming years, but this time to stay,” Beutel said.

Former U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly also reached out to Curry to have a little chat.

“Steph, so much respect for you, but re the moon landing thing, let’s talk,” Scott said on social media. “DM me.”

Curry joins other NBAers who have disregarded scientific facts. Kyrie Irving famously joined the flat-Earth movement, saying “people should do their own research, man.”

“I’ve seen a lot of things that my educational system has said that was real that turned out to be completely fake. I don’t mind going against the grain in terms of my thoughts,” Irving said last year.

Retired basketball star Shaquille O’Neal also said he believes the Earth to be flat, but later backtracked saying he was “joking.”

“The Earth is flat. Yeah, it is. Yes, it is. Listen, there are three ways to manipulate the mind: what you read, what you see and what you hear,” Shaq said. “In school, first thing they teach us is, ‘Oh, Columbus discovered America,’ but when he got there, there were some fair-skinned people with the long hair smoking on the peace pipes. So, what does that tell you? Columbus didn’t discover America.”

As for Curry, the Warriors guard hasn’t commented on the invites from NASA and Kelly.

