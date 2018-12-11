Serious crash south of Edmonton closes Highway 19

At least two vehicles were heavily damaged in a crash south of Edmonton Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., wreckage could be seen strewn across Highway 19 near Range Road 261.

Leduc RCMP were responding and at least six emergency vehicles were visible on scene.

One of the cars involved in the crash seemed to have significant front-end damage and was stuck on top of the metal guardrail.

Another damaged vehicle was on the opposite side of the road.

RCMP did not reveal the extent of injuries.

They did warn motorists to avoid the area and said traffic would be diverted “for an unknown period of time” while crews responded to clear the scene and investigate the crash.

— More to come…