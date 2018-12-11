Flooding shuts down SkyTrain service between Columbia and Sapperton stations

Flooding Tuesday afternoon has shut down SkyTrain service between Columbia and Sapperton stations.

Expo Line service is now suspended between the two stations.

Here's what it looked like in the Columbia Tunnel an hour ago. Crews are on scene pumping water out of the tunnel and it has subsided substantially. Stay tuned for further updates. ^at pic.twitter.com/rVQ8Pfqr8D — TransLink BC (@TransLink) December 11, 2018

Regular service remains in operation from Waterfront Station to New West Station, Sapperton Station to Lougheed Station and King George Station to Scott Road Station.

A bus bridge is in place between Sapperton, Braid Station and Columbia Station and New West Station. It is also in place between New West Station, Columbia Station and Scott Road Station.

Lots of #Skytrain passengers at Scott Road Station after flooding closed Columbia Station. Video courtesy: Chris Presley ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/wBU2bFmqz0 — Ted Field (@tedfieldglobal) December 11, 2018

For anyone catching the train out of New West Station, they should use platform two to board the train while Columbia Station remains closed.

