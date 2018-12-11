Traffic
December 11, 2018 6:34 pm
Updated: December 11, 2018 6:57 pm

Flooding shuts down SkyTrain service between Columbia and Sapperton stations

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

Crowds at Scott Road station due to flooding along the SkyTrain line in New Westminster.

Chris Presley
Flooding Tuesday afternoon has shut down SkyTrain service between Columbia and Sapperton stations.

Expo Line service is now suspended between the two stations.

Regular service remains in operation from Waterfront Station to New West Station, Sapperton Station to Lougheed Station and King George Station to Scott Road Station.

A bus bridge is in place between Sapperton, Braid Station and Columbia Station and New West Station. It is also in place between New West Station, Columbia Station and Scott Road Station.

For anyone catching the train out of New West Station, they should use platform two to board the train while Columbia Station remains closed.

— More to come.

