Wearable Compass Card wristbands coming to TransLink system

In a North American first, TransLink will be offering a wearable payment option for customers.

Compass wristbands, which will work the same as a Compass Card, will allow the rider to tap in and tap out when travelling on transit.

Customers can reload them online, at a Compass vending machine, by phone or in person.

A $6 refundable fee will be charged when customers pick up their wristbands.

There will be 1,000 blue adult wristbands and 1,000 orange concession wristbands released on Dec. 3. More may be released next year if the wristbands are popular.

TransLink is not the first to test the wearable technology. Brazil launched RioCard contactless transport wristbands for visitors ahead of the 2016 Summer Olympics.

WATCH: (Aired 27 Oct. 2018) TransLink testing Compass wristbands

Visit the Compass Customer Service Centre at Stadium–Chinatown Station (Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or the West Coast Express Office in Waterfront Station (Monday to Friday 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.) to pick up a wristband while supplies last.