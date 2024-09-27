Charge your phone overnight? Here’s why Montreal fire officials say to stop

Many Canadians likely plug in their phone before going to bed to charge it during a period of the day when they don’t need it, but Montreal fire officials are urging people not to do so due to a potential fire risk.

The warning from the Montreal fire department comes after it battled a major fire involving about 15,000 kg of lithium batteries inside a shipping container on Monday at the Port of Montreal.

“Due to the amount of energy that these batteries store, it took us quite a while to extinguish the fire,” Matthew Griffith, the fire department’s section chief, said this week.

Lithium batteries can be found in any number of electronic devices, from toys and power tools to cellphones, and while generally considered safe to use, the federal government warns they still have the same safety risks as other kinds of batteries including overheating, fires and explosions, which in some cases can occur from overcharging.

“Any lithium ion battery that may overcharge due to damage to one of the cells or a manufacturing defect, once this chain reaction we call a thermal runaway … starts to happen inside the battery itself, the reaction is quite violent and very rapid,” Griffith told Global News on Friday.

According to UL Research Institutes, an independent safety science organization, a thermal runaway occurs when the lithium-ion cell in a battery enters an uncontrollable, self-heating state that in turn can cause the ejection of gas, extremely high temperatures, smoke and fire.

Such a fast process is why Griffith stresses phone charging should take place when you’re awake so if something did occur, you can escape fast and added having working smoke alarms in your home are of the utmost importance.

“You only have a very, very short time, we’re talking within a minute of getting out of the room or the house.”

His concern also comes from the fact he said Montreal has seen a growing number of fires due to lithium-ion batteries, noting three years ago they had only had seven but they’ve seen 40 so far this year.

It’s not just Montreal showing growing concerns, either, as in December 2022, the Calgary fire department reported fires caused by the batteries increased by 150 per cent from the previous year.

Among the things suggested to avoid your phone potentially overheating include not charging it past the recommended charging time, not leaving it on a bed or couch while charging as that can trap heat around the battery, causing it to get too hot, and using the charger that came with your device.

The federal government also advises if you need to replace the charger, buy it from a trusted source and make sure the voltage and current are compatible.

Charging overnight is OK, but charge correctly: expert

That charger might be the “number one” thing people can do when using lithium ion devices whether keeping it plugged in at night or in general handling, Andy Baryer, technology expert, told Global News.

“The problem arises when you buy things online, especially on Amazon, there are a lot of third-party knockoffs and they’re cheap,” he said. “So for a lot of people out there, they will buy that because it’s cheap, but it doesn’t meet that certification and that puts you at extreme risk.”

Story continues below advertisement

Baryer added many manufacturers have technology in their devices’ circuits that will actually stop it from charging after reaching 100 per cent to avoid overcharging, but it’s still good practice to still take it off the charge not only to protect yourself should something happen with the device, but to help preserve the life of your battery.

He said that consumers can allow their battery to charge to 80 per cent if they’d like and then continue using it if they wish off a charge, though he advises to not let it drop below 25 per cent as that can hinder the battery performance in the long run.

Outside of using proper chargers and being careful where you charge your phone, Baryar and fire officials say people should ensure they have the right battery for the device either from the manufacturer or a recognized third-party authorized for use.

“You get what you pay for and you definitely don’t want to cheap out when it comes to lithium ion batteries,” Baryer said.

— with files from Global News’ Kyle Benning