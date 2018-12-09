TransLink aims to build Surrey-Langley SkyTrain by 2025
The agenda for this week’s Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation meeting shows new plans for the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain.
TransLink’s plans show the rail line along Fraser Hwy has a target of being built by 2025.
There is no cost estimate yet, but the agenda says there is $30 million set aside for “pre-design” in 2019.
The 16-kilometre elevated line would have 8 stations plus one future station and 55 SkyTrain cars, according to the document.
The agenda says if the resolutions are endorsed by the Mayors’ Council, the TransLink board will consider the same.
That means they will:
- Start staff and consultant resourcing
- Start implementation of work plan
- Work on detailed approach for B-Line changes in collaboration with Surrey and Langley City
- Report back on progress in January
TransLink’s proposal will be shown at the Mayor’s Council meeting on Dec. 13.
