Boler Mountain top open runs, chair lifts for the season on Wednesday

It’s the day skiing fanatics in London have been waiting for.

Boler Mountain announced it will open at least five runs and one chair lift on Wednesday, following weeks of cold temperatures.

Despite some rain and warm spells, manager Greg Strauss said their snow-making machines have been hard at work.

“We need about 120 to 150 solid hours of snow making just to get open, and that gives us enough to get a two foot base across the hills because, you know, we are in southwestern Ontario, winter’s not here to stay,” said Strauss.

“We’ll get a few warm-ups coming through and it looks like we might even have a bit of warm-up this weekend. But the forecast does include some great ski weather once we get past one rainy night.”

Strauss said they won’t have regular hours to start.

“When the temperatures do drop below minus two, our snow-making guns will fire up and we’ll be adding to what we have,” he said.

“But unlike last year where we had a good, solid frigid zone at this stage, it looks like it might be a little slower getting more of the trails open. But definitely after we get past the next week, it looks like the cold temperatures are coming back and hopefully we’ll get tubing open and the west hill open sometime during the Christmas break.”

Visitors are urged to check Boler’s website for updated hours of operation, but for now, the business plans to be open 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Even with the slow start, Strauss said they’re offering one of the earliest starts to the ski season in southern Ontario.