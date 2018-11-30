Several ski resorts in Barrie area open for business

Ski resorts in the Barrie area have been taking full advantage of the frigid temperatures and have been hard at work making snow. Now, several slopes are open for business.

According to a news release issued by Destination Ontario on Friday morning, those looking to hit the slopes and enjoy the fresh air this weekend will have several resorts to choose from.

Here is a list of places open for skiing:

Blue Mountain Resort Limited

Located at 108 Jozo Weider Blvd. in The Blue Mountains.

Blue Mountain Resort is open for skiing 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone

Located at 24 Mount St Louis Rd. W. in Coldwater.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week.

Horseshoe Resort

Located 1011 Horseshoe Valley Rd. W. in Barrie.

Horseshoe Resort alpine skiing is open Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Snow Valley

Located at 2632 Vespra Valley Rd. in Minesing.

Open Nov. 31 and Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Snow Valley is only open weekends until further notice.

Cross-country skiing

Hardwood Ski and Bike

Located at 402 Old Barrie Rd. W., in Oro-Medonte.

Hardwood Ski and Bike is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Highlands Nordic

Located at 1182 Nottawasaga Rd. in Duntroon.

Highlands Nordic is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and weekends from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Horseshoe Resort Nordic

Located 1011 Horseshoe Valley Rd. W. in Barrie.

Open Nov. 30 to Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Scenic Caves Nordic Centre

Located at 260 Scenic Caves Rd. in The Blue Mountains

The Scenic Caves Nordic Centre is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.