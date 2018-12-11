Canada
December 11, 2018 6:25 pm
Updated: December 11, 2018 6:29 pm

Simcoe County council elects George Cornell 2019-20 warden at first meeting

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

The County of Simcoe administration centre on Highway 26.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
At the inaugural meeting of Simcoe County council on Tuesday, Tiny Township mayor George Cornell was elected as the 2019-2020 warden.

“I am honoured to be elected as Simcoe County Warden for the next two years and I look forward to working on behalf of Council and County staff to advance our services, programs and regional leadership,” Cornell said in a statement.

“We’re a growing County with tremendous opportunities to advance our economy, grow tourism, strengthen our regional infrastructure and improve the health and well-being of our residents. I thank my colleagues for demonstrating their confidence in my leadership and I look forward to serving the residents of Simcoe County.”

Council also elected Barry Burton, deputy mayor of the Township of Clearview, as the county’s deputy warden.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council also selected business section chairs and vice chairs.

Councillor Don Allen was elected as chair of performance management, councillor Steffen Walma was elected as the county’s chair of human services and councillor Lynn Dollin was elected as chair of corporate services.

According to a tweet from the county, all three were elected by acclamation.

Additionally, councillor Harry Hughes was elected as business section vice chair of performance management, councillor Anita Dubeau was elected as business section vice chair of human services and councillor Richard Norcross was elected business section vice chair of corporate services.

According to the county, while council will sit for four years, the elected positions are two-year terms.

