Orillia council identifies downtown waterfront, refining operations, infrastructure as key objectives for new term

At a special meeting on Dec. 6, the newly sworn-in Orillia city council gathered to discuss key objectives for the 2018-2022 term.

According to a press release issued by the city, the two main objectives identified during the meeting were downtown waterfront development, and refining operations and infrastructure.

“Reaching consensus and determining our main objectives as a Council early in our term is a great way to hit the ground running,” said Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke. “The redevelopment of the area between our waterfront and downtown is catalytic project for Orillia and will continue to be a top objective as we move forward with the project. Refining and reviewing our operations and how we currently prioritize and invest in the City’s infrastructure is also a top priority.”

The city says the meeting also allowed senior staff to provide a progress update on various major projects, a financial update and a preview of the recommended 2019 budget priorities.

“The meeting was a first step that will help inform further Council planning sessions regarding strategic and corporate priorities,” the release reads.