City of Peterborough offering free transit, handi-van service for New Year’s celebrations

The City of Peterborough is once again partnering with Wolfe Lawyers to offer free late-night transit service on New Year’s Eve.

It’s the fourth consecutive year for the partnership, which will offer free transit on all 12 regular routes between 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 1

Handi-Van service will also run during the same hours. Handi-Van trip requests from eligible clients will be accepted until 12:20 a.m. and service will continue until 3:20 a.m. Bookings are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Riders wishing to travel during peak times are encouraged to reserve their trips in advance.

Thank you to @Wolfe_Lawyers for the 4th year supporting free New Year’s Eve transit and this year sponsoring a free Family Skate at the Evinrude Centre. pic.twitter.com/kcoA7DouYF — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) December 11, 2018

“I wish Peterborough residents a happy, healthy new year. This service is for everyone,” stated city councillor Kemi Akapo, chair of the city’s transportation committee.

“Thank you to our Peterborough Transit drivers and our corporate partner Wolfe Lawyers for safely transporting thousands of people on New Year’s Eve each year.”

Wolfe Lawyers is also sponsoring a free New Year’s Eve Family Skate at the Evinrude Centre on both ice pads from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Wolfe Lawyers are proud to partner with the City of Peterborough to sponsor free New Year’s Eve transit for the fourth year in a row, and to celebrate a great year we are excited to announce a free New Year’s Eve family skate at the Evinrude Centre to kick off 2019. Lace them up and see you on the 31st,” stated Bill Wolfe of Wolfe Lawyers.

Details regarding the hours of operation will be posted on the “What’s New at Transit” page at www.peterborough.ca/transit and at the downtown Transit Terminal and on the city’s website.

