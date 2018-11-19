Peterborough considering transit network overhaul

A new two-year study will help the City of Peterborough consider the future of its transit network.

The city said in a release on Monday the study will aim to improve existing transit routes, identify options to replace the downtown terminal on Simcoe Street and develop a long-term growth strategy.

Travel Survey: As the first step in a study on a transit network overhaul, we invite City residents to complete a Travel Survey at https://t.co/LW0K001VxY. Please help us understand where in the City residents travel and how they get there. Media release: https://t.co/ql1vRX6yr4 pic.twitter.com/wFfb74DlHi — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) November 19, 2018

The first step is a travel survey which launched Monday. The survey will gather data on customers’ travel patterns and how they use the transit system.

“The travel pattern and demographic data gathered in this survey is incredibly important to our planning process,” said Kevin Jones, manager of the city’s transportation division.

“The results will help us better understand where and how people in Peterborough are travelling. This will allow us to redesign existing transit routes and plan new ones that serve riders better today, as well as in the future.”

The survey, which is underway until Nov. 30, will be conducted online and in-person at the transit terminal by survey staff from consulting firm IBI Group. Survey staff at the terminal will be wearing identification badges.

Survey participants who wish to receive updates and information during the study can register on the city’s email list, and enter into a draw to win prizes such as an Amazon Echo Plus, a Fitbit Flex 2, 30-day transit passes, and more.