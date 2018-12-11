1 arrested after fire started at Preston High School in Cambridge

Emergency services were called to Preston High School in Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon after a student tampered with computers in one of the classrooms and started a small fire, according to Waterloo Region District School Board (WDRSB.)

The board says that the fire department, Waterloo Regional Police and ambulance services were called to the school as a result of the fire which caused a “significant amount of smoke.”

Police say that “two students were taken to hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation.”

Police say that one teen has been arrested as a result of the incident although the investigation remains underway.

The teen cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The WDRSB says the school will remain open while the investigation is ongoing.

“The Waterloo Region District School Board is taking this incident very seriously as the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority,” the board said in a statement.