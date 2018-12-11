Half-a-million dollar Dundas house fire under investigation

The damage estimate for a fire at a vacant two-storey home in Dundas is valued at $500,000.

It started just before 6 p.m. at 74 Best Ave.

Extensive fire damage to a home on Best Avenue in #Dundas. Damage estimated at over $500,000. No injuries, OFM notified. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/yaFqmJiqBZ — DR (@Media371) December 11, 2018

The Hamilton Fire Department said the fire was well involved by the time they arrived, with the front of the structure heavily damaged and flames protruding through the roof.

No injuries have been reported.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause.

