Half-a-million dollar Dundas house fire under investigation

The damage estimate for a fire at a vacant two-storey home in Dundas is valued at $500,000.
It started just before 6 p.m. at 74 Best Ave.
The Hamilton Fire Department said the fire was well involved by the time they arrived, with the front of the structure heavily damaged and flames protruding through the roof.
READ MORE: Deadly Dundas fire is now a homicide investigation: Hamilton Police
No injuries have been reported.
Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.