Rope rescue underway at Dundas Peak after 2 teens injured
A A
Hamilton fire crews have rescued one of two teenagers that fell from Dundas Peak on Friday morning.
Officials said a female has suffered serious injuries and is en route to hospital.
Firefighters are still in the process of conducting a rope rescue to secure an injured male victim.
Separate rope rescues were required because the pair landed in different locations, officials said.
More to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.