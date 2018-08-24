Canada
Rope rescue underway at Dundas Peak after 2 teens injured

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton firefighters are conducting a rope rescue at Dundas Peak.

Hamilton fire crews have rescued one of two teenagers that fell from Dundas Peak on Friday morning.

Officials said a female has suffered serious injuries and is en route to hospital.

Firefighters are still in the process of conducting a rope rescue to secure an injured male victim.

Separate rope rescues were required because the pair landed in different locations, officials said.

More to come…

