Fire rips through Trenton strip mall causing half a million dollars damage

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been asked to investigate an early morning blaze at a small shopping plaza in Trenton.
Quinte West firefighters were called to 33 Ontario St. at 2:20 a.m.
READ MORE: Napanee man charged with arson after apartment fire
When crews arrived, flames were shooting from the roof of the building that houses a handful of businesses at the corner of Ontario and Hawley streets.
READ MORE: Officer allegedly catches suspect setting house fire: Guelph police
Quinte West Fire Chief John Whelan confirms that damage is pegged at $500,000.
The OPP is also involved in the investigation into the cause of the fire.
BELOW: Fire destroys home in Brighton leaving six homeless
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.