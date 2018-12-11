Fire rips through Trenton strip mall causing half a million dollars damage

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been asked to investigate an early morning blaze at a small shopping plaza in Trenton.

Quinte West firefighters were called to 33 Ontario St. at 2:20 a.m.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting from the roof of the building that houses a handful of businesses at the corner of Ontario and Hawley streets.

Quinte West Fire Chief John Whelan confirms that damage is pegged at $500,000.

The OPP is also involved in the investigation into the cause of the fire.

