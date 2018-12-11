Crime
December 11, 2018 8:10 am
Updated: December 11, 2018 8:18 am

Fire rips through Trenton strip mall causing half a million dollars damage

By Anchor  Global News
Flames were shooting from the roof of a small commercial plaza when Quinte West Fire crews arrived on scene.

Flames were shooting from the roof of a small commercial plaza when Quinte West Fire crews arrived on scene.

Quinte West Fire Chief John Whelan
A A

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been asked to investigate an early morning blaze at a small shopping plaza in Trenton.

Quinte West firefighters were called to 33 Ontario St. at 2:20 a.m.

READ MORE: Napanee man charged with arson after apartment fire

When crews arrived, flames were shooting from the roof of the building that houses a handful of businesses at the corner of Ontario and Hawley streets.

READ MORE: Officer allegedly catches suspect setting house fire: Guelph police

Quinte West Fire Chief John Whelan confirms that damage is pegged at $500,000.

The OPP is also involved in the investigation into the cause of the fire.

BELOW: Fire destroys home in Brighton leaving six homeless

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hawley Street
John Whelan
Kingston
Kingston News
kingston ontario
Ontario Fire Marshall
Ontario Street fire
Quinte West
Quinte west fire
Quinte West news
Trenton
trenton fire
Trenton mall fire
Trenton news

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News