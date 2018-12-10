Napanee man charged with arson after apartment fire

A Napanee man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to an apartment over the weekend.

On Saturday just after 11 p.m., OPP were called to a building on Robert Street. Officers found an apartment on fire and called the Napanee fire department.

WATCH: Russell Street apartment fire being investigated for arson

Police say thanks to the quick actions of the fire department, the blaze was extinguished and damage to the rest of the building was minimized.

The OPP and Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal believe the fire was deliberately set. Officials allege the 43-year-old male occupant of the apartment set the fire. He was located in the street nearby and was arrested and charged with arson.

He was released on bail and will appear in a Napanee court on Jan 9, 2019. Police say the fire caused over $10,000 in damage to the apartment.