Kingston police work with international law enforcement after school lockdowns

On December 5th and 6th, 10 Kingston schools were forced into lockdown after secretaries and principals received threatening phone calls.

New information was released Monday about the lockdowns, with Kingston police releasing a statement saying that the threats were found to be unsubstantiated and that no actual danger existed at any of the schools.

“The Kingston Police is continuing to work with international law enforcement partners to investigate the person(s) responsible for these incidents,” Kingston police wrote in a statement.

During the two days of lockdowns, a new Twitter account surfaced, claiming responsibility for the threats. One of the first tweets read:

“Hi, everybody check out my page for the next school lock downs! I am the one calling in all false threats, I hope you all enjoy your children having to duck under desks for the next 2 hours, soccer moms.”

Kathy Patterson, a professor at St. Lawrence College who studies the effects of social media on millennials, says that Twitter has been heavily scrutinized because of the dark aspects that the platform brings. Twitter, however, is also committed to free speech, Patterson argues.

In a statement, Twitter told Global News that they can only release information on an account if law enforcement has a valid search warrant:

“Private information requires a subpoena or court order: non-public information about twitter users will not be released to law enforcement except in response to appropriate legal process such as a subpoena, court order, or other valid legal process – or in response to a valid emergency request.”

Patterson believes that Twitter must get involved when a user is inciting violence or any criminal act, and that in the past, one of the dark aspects of the social media platform has proven to be that it fuels outrage.

“It is a really complicated issue,” said Paterson. “It’s become a breeding ground for hate speech and some alternative groups. I am a fan of free speech, but I also think if someone is inciting violence then there is a case to close down access for that person.”

On Friday and Monday, many students and staff prepared for lock-downs, although no threats were reported.

Kingston police told Global News that they cannot comment on whether someone has been arrested because they can’t release any more information.