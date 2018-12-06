High Park high schools in lockdown after person spotted with gun: Toronto police

A building which houses three high schools in Toronto is in lockdown after police said a person was spotted with a gun inside Thursday morning.

Toronto police said they received a call just before 10 a.m. of a male reported to have a gun near Western Technical-Commercial School at Bloor Street West and Runnymede Road in High Park.

“We can’t confirm whether it was a toy or not but it appeared to look like a handgun,” Sgt. Sal Granata told reporters outside the school Thursday afternoon. “This is not an active shooting investigation whatsoever.”

The school shares the same building with Ursula Franklin Academy and The Student School.

Police said no gunshots were fired and no injuries have been reported.

“We’re clearing the school from top to bottom and at the moment there is a procedure in place and they are looking after that,” Granata said.

The initial call was that a school staff member at Western Technical was told by a student that they saw a male with a gun.

Authorities said the lockdown was administered in order for officers to investigate the incident and search for the suspect.

“We’re trying to secure all the video available to us and we have to ensure that obviously the person is in the building or not.,” Granata said.

The Toronto District School Board said Runnymede PS, Annette Street PS and Humberside CI have all been placed in hold and secure. A similar advisory at Keele Street PS was lifted at noon on Thursday.

Police said the male reported in the incident is described as approximately 18 years of age and is a former student.

A staging area has been set up for parents and guardians at Runnymede Pubic Library.

