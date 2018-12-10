Ottawa police seek public’s help in locating missing man

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Ottawa man who was last seen on Dec. 6. His family is concerned for his well-being.

Harold Phillipe Crawford, 57, of Ottawa was last seen in the Waller Street area.

Crawford is described as a white male, five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighs 221 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair, a short beard and mustache.

The last time he was seen, he was wearing a grey hoodie, a red and blue jacket, jeans and a Yankees baseball cap. He also wears reading glasses.

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222. Anyone with information that could help investigators but may not know where he is currently, is to call the missing persons unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.