Canada
December 10, 2018 5:11 pm

Ottawa police seek public’s help in locating missing man

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa police are concerned for the man's well-being.

Beatrice Britneff / Global News
A A

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Ottawa man who was last seen on Dec. 6. His family is concerned for his well-being.

Harold Phillipe Crawford, 57, of Ottawa was last seen in the Waller Street area.

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Harold Phillipe Crawford who was last seen near Waller Street on Dec. 6.

Ottawa Police Service

READ MORE: Cyclist killed in collision on Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

Crawford is described as a white male, five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighs 221 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair, a short beard and mustache.

The last time he was seen, he was wearing a grey hoodie, a red and blue jacket, jeans and a Yankees baseball cap. He also wears reading glasses.

READ MORE: Ottawa mother left with questions after Uber drives away with three-year-old son

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222. Anyone with information that could help investigators but may not know where he is currently, is to call the missing persons unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Harold Phillipe Crawford
Harold Phillipe Crawford missing
missing man Ottawa
missing person
Missing person Ottawa
Missing person waller street
Ottawa Police Service
Waller Street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News