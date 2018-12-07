Ottawa mother left with questions after Uber drives away with three-year-old son

It’s a situation all parents dread — watching someone you don’t know drive away with your child in the car.

For Erika Godin, on Monday evening, that’s exactly the situation she found herself in as she watched an Uber drive away with her son and her purse in the back seat.

“At first, you kind of think its a joke,” said Godin. “But he just kept going and I was getting frantic.”

Mother angry with Uber after 3-year-old son taken after ‘misunderstanding’

Godin and her son, Mason, were hoping to spend the evening at Mason’s daycare’s Christmas party. After hailing the Uber and placing her items inside, she then strapped in Mason for the ride. After closing the door, instead of waiting for Erika to enter, the driver drove off.

“I hit the back of the car, he didn’t stop,” said Godin. “I texted him, I called him. No answer.”

As most would do in that situation, Erika contacted police, which is possible via the Uber app itself. Police were quick to the scene and found the driver and Mason at their destination. Mason was shaken and confused but unharmed.

Police did confirm that there was a suspicious incident involving a 58-year-old Uber driver on Thursday evening. Police did not lay charges apart from a ticket issued under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act for failure to ensure a child passenger is properly secured.

Police cited a miscommunication as the reason for the incident and are considering the matter closed.

Godin isn’t sure how several messages and phone calls could be considered a miscommunication. Godin also said Uber is not taking the fact that a driver drove off with her child as seriously as she believes they should.

Uber confirmed via email that they are aware of the situation.