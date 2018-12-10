Wall of Honour
December 10, 2018 5:45 pm

Saskatchewan soldiers remembered with wall of honour at Government House

By Online Producer  Global News

The Wall of Honour depicts the stories and pays tribute to 15 Saskatchewan soldiers awarded the Victoria Cross.

Derek Putz / Global News
A wall of honour, paying tribute to 15 Saskatchewan soldiers awarded the Victoria Cross, will be on display at the Government House in Regina until Jan. 6.

The Victoria Cross is the Commonwealth’s highest award to those who have showed extreme courage in the face of danger during war.

“These 15 men from Saskatchewan did incredible deeds that have proven worthy of the Victoria Cross, and those deeds need to be remembered as examples to this generation,” said Major Brad Hrycyna, president of the Royal United Services Institute of Regina.

The display was first unveiled during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building to commemorate the centennial of the Armistice, marking the end of the First World War.

“As one of Saskatchewan’s most historic sights and top tourist destinations, Government House is the ideal place to host this inspiring display of genuine Saskatchewan heroes,” said Greg Lawrence, provincial military liaison.

“I encourage young and old to come view the display and to learn about the deeds of these brave Saskatchewan citizens that helped preserve our freedom and democracy.”

The Wall of Honour will be on permanent display at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building following the exhibition at the Government House.

The Wall of Honour is a collaborative effort between the Provincial Capital Commission, the Royal United Services Institute of Regina, Canadian Military personnel and employees of the Ministry of Central Services.
