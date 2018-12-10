Sask. government orders inspection of Village of Pinehouse

The Saskatchewan government has ordered an immediate inspection into the Village of Pinehouse.

Government Relations Minister Warren Kaeding said Monday he ordered an overview of the village’s general operations and business practices due to concerns raised with his office.

“All citizens of this great province deserve municipal governments that are open, transparent, and meeting the needs of the community represented by their locally-elected councils,” Kaeding said in a statement.

“After great consideration, I am ordering an independent inspection of the Northern Village of Pinehouse.”

It will include a high-level summary of the village’s financial situation and obligation, and the village’s practices under Saskatchewan’s Local Authority Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

The inspection will be led by lawyer Neil Robertson.

A report is expected to be filed to Kaeding and the local council by March 15, 2019.

Pinehouse is roughly 515 kilometres north of Saskatoon.