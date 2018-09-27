Supervisor appointed to oversee RM of McKillop after tax issues

A supervisor has been appointed to oversee the Rural Municipality of McKillop for the next year after ratepayer outcry over how the RM has been running.

In August ratepayers told Global News that some of their property tax assessment had close to or more than doubled. This included a base tax of $850 and a new $250 garbage levy.

Government Relations Minister Warren Kaeding ordered an inspection of the RM on Aug. 22. The province received the report on Sept. 15. Now, retired RM administrator Vern Palmer will oversee the RM’s operations until Dec. 31, 2019.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan government investigating R.M. of McKillop

“Mr. Palmer brings 35 years of municipal experience and has a strong hands-on familiarity with the management and operation of RMs,” Kaeding said.

“The provincial government will now in good faith give the supervisor and this RM’s council the opportunity to do their work. Thank you to the RM of McKillop No. 220 for its co-operation during the inspection, and the patience of its citizens.”

The report recommends that Palmer begin his work following the October election in the RM.

This fills one of the key recommendations brought forward by the inspector.

The report also recommends that the RM complete both a financial and management audit, follow through with a boundary alteration referendum, and work with residents of Sundale – an unorganized hamlet in the RM- on a new utility rate bylaw.

The RM of McKillop occupies the southern portion of Last Mountain Lake’s eastern shore, including Rowan’s Ravine Provincial Park plus a number of resort villages and townships.

More to come…