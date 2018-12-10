Average price of homes, number of sales decline in Simcoe County in November, BDAR says

New numbers released by the Barrie & District Association of Realtors (BDAR) show the average price and number of homes sold in Simcoe County and Barrie decreased last month.

According to a news release issued by BDAR, in Simcoe County, there were 320 sales recorded last month, down from 393 sales recorded in October.

There was also a 3.6 per cent drop in the average price of homes in the county, at $476,722 in November down from $494,555 in October.

According to the release, there were also 13.5 per cent fewer sales in Simcoe County last month compared with numbers recorded in November 2017. The average price of homes also decreased 0.7 per cent year over year.

This year to date, BDAR says 4,074 units have been sold in Simcoe County. This is a 13.9 per cent decline from the number of sales during the same time frame last year.

The average price of homes sold in Simcoe County this year to date also decreased 4.1 per cent compared with the average price recorded last year.

In Barrie, the number of sales and average price also declined.

The number of sales in Barrie dropped 13.5 per cent to 167 in November down from 193 in October.

According to the release, the average price in Barrie also dropped 5.6 per cent to $453,421 in November, down from $480,448 in October.

The city also saw a 15.7 per cent decrease in the number of sales and a 3.3 per cent drop in average price of homes sold compared to numbers recorded in November of last year.

So far this year to date, there have been 2,003 sales in Barrie, a 20.4 per cent drop from the number of sales recorded during the same time frame in 2017. According to the release, the average price of homes in the city also dropped 4.3 per cent year over year.

However, BDAR president, Geoff Halford, says this is “normal” for this time of year.

“Overall, home prices in our area are down slightly from last month, but this trend is normal for this time of

year,” Halford in the release. “We expect that as we move into the new year, these statistics will start to move upwards again.”