Sales, average home prices up in Simcoe County, remain steady in Barrie, BDAR says

New numbers released by the Barrie & District Association of Realtors (BDAR) show sales transactions and average home prices were up in the Simcoe County area last month, compared to statistics recorded in October 2017.

According to a news release issued by BDAR, in Simcoe County, there were 393 sales recorded last month, a 5.4 per cent uptick from numbers recorded at the same time last year.

The release says the average price last month also increased 2.5 per cent from $482,376 in October 2017 to $494,555 last month.

Compared to September of this year, BDAR says the number of units sold rose by 5.4 per cent, however the average price declined 1.8 per cent.

According to the release, so far this year, there have been 3,757 sales in Simcoe County, a 13.7 per cent decrease from numbers recorded by the same time last year.

“We’re still seeing incremental increases in both price and number of homes sold in the region compared to October 2017,” BDAR president, Geoff Halford said in the release. “In Simcoe County, the number of homes sold and price is up marginally from last year. There is a decrease in the number of homes sold in Barrie alone, but the price of these homes rose 2.1 per cent.”

In Barrie, 193 homes were sold in October, an 8.1 per cent decline from the 210 homes sold last year.

According to BDAR, the decline was due to a drop in the number of detached units sold, which declined by 13.1 per cent.

However, the average price of homes in Barrie increased by 2.1 per cent. The price of detached homes in the city also rose by 2.8 per cent, increasing from $518,085 in October 2017 to $533,084 last month.

Despite the drop in the number of units sold, BDAR says the growth in Barrie’s average price per home is in line with that of the whole county (+2.5 per cent). And the number of homes sold in the city was up 6.6 per cent from September 2018, with an increase in the average price of 3.7 per cent.

In Barrie alone, 1,835 homes have been sold this year to date, a 20.8 per cent decline from the number recorded last year.