Josh Morrissey helps Winnipeg Jets rout Philadelphia Flyers 7-1
Defenceman Josh Morrissey scored the early winner and added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets routed the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 7-1 on Sunday.
Winnipeg’s power play struck three times, and seven different players found the net, as the Jets improved to 10-4-2 on home ice.
Kyle Connor, Brandon Tanev, Dustin Byfuglien, Blake Wheeler, Bryan Little, and Tyler Myers also scored for Winnipeg (18-9-2).
Mark Scheifele had an assist on all three of Winnipeg’s second-period goals, while Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine each recorded a pair of assists.
Jakub Voracek scored his eighth goal of the season for the Flyers (12-13-3).
The Jets’ power play was 3-for-6 on the afternoon, while the Flyers went 0 for 2 on the man advantage.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
