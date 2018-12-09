Sports
December 9, 2018 6:30 pm

Josh Morrissey helps Winnipeg Jets rout Philadelphia Flyers 7-1

By Darrin Bauming The Canadian Press

The Winnipeg Jets' and Philadelphia Flyers' scrum after Kyle Connor (81) was hit by Robert Hagg (8) during second period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Sunday, December 9, 2018. Image created with a fisheye lens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan
A A

Defenceman Josh Morrissey scored the early winner and added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets routed the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 7-1 on Sunday.

Winnipeg’s power play struck three times, and seven different players found the net, as the Jets improved to 10-4-2 on home ice.

Kyle Connor, Brandon Tanev, Dustin Byfuglien, Blake Wheeler, Bryan Little, and Tyler Myers also scored for Winnipeg (18-9-2).

Mark Scheifele had an assist on all three of Winnipeg’s second-period goals, while Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine each recorded a pair of assists.

Jakub Voracek scored his eighth goal of the season for the Flyers (12-13-3).

The Jets’ power play was 3-for-6 on the afternoon, while the Flyers went 0 for 2 on the man advantage.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Jets Score
Josh Morrissey
NHLJets
Philadelphia Flyers
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News