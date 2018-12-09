Saskatoon Police Service
December 9, 2018

23-year-old Saskatoon man charged following domestic dispute Sunday morning

Saskatoon police were called to a disturbance at a home Sunday morning where a woman was being assaulted by a man.

A 23-year-old Saskatoon man is facing multiple charges following a domestic dispute on Sunday morning.

Officers with the Saskatoon Police Service were called to a home just after 7 a.m., responding to reports of a woman being assaulted by a man who was also threatening to stab people.

When police arrived at the home, they were denied entry, and as a result, officers broke down the door.

The suspect charged one of the officers, leading to the deployment of a Taser.

Medical personnel on the scene checked over the suspect before he was released into custody.

No injures occurred as a result of the Taser being deployed.

