Stolen truck sideswipes 3 vehicles in attempt to evade Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say a stolen truck sideswiped three vehicles in a driver’s attempt to evade arrest.

Officers spotted the Chevrolet Silverado they suspected to be stolen, speeding in the 100-block of 29th Street East on the afternoon of Dec. 5.

READ MORE: Man charged after Saskatoon police officer dragged by stolen truck

As the vehicle exited a parking lot, stop sticks were used successfully by police. The truck continued northbound on Idylwyld Drive, sideswiping three vehicles.

Police said the pursuit stopped when the vehicle crossed the meridian into oncoming traffic.

Around five minutes later, a caller reported a vehicle driving very fast northbound in the southbound lanes of Idylwyld.

The vehicle was then reported at a business in the 3800-block of Idylwyld Drive North. Police arrested a man and a woman exiting the parked truck.

Officers found bear spray, a knife and ammunition inside the truck.

READ MORE: Pool ball tied in sock, ammo found by Saskatoon police during vehicle search

Both the vehicle and its licence plate were confirmed stolen.

The 28-year-old man is facing charges of dangerous driving, prohibited possession of ammunition, possession of dangerous weapons, possession of stolen property under and over $5,000, as well as evading police.

The 26-year-old woman is charged with breaching probation and two counts possession of dangerous weapon.