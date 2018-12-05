Crime
December 5, 2018 3:39 pm

Pool ball tied in sock, ammo found by Saskatoon police during vehicle search

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police say they found bear spray, a pool ball tied in a sock, as well as a large quantity of shotgun shells during a traffic stop in Saskatoon.

Dita Alangkara / AP Photo
A A

Saskatoon police said a variety of weapons and a large quantity of ammunition were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Officers said they spotted a suspicious vehicle driving in an alley in the 800-block of Avenue K South early Wednesday morning and stopped it two blocks away.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Loss prevention officer stabbed trying to stop theft at Saskatoon Safeway

Police said a check found the driver had outstanding warrants for his arrest and he was taken into custody.

Two passengers were also arrested.

Police said a bag of unspent shotgun shells, golf clubs, bear spray, and a pool ball tied in a sock were found during a search of the vehicle.

READ MORE: Woman suffers severe head injury in Saskatoon hatchet attack

The 49-year-old man is facing charges of possession of a dangerous weapon, prohibited possession of ammunition, careless transportation of ammunition, and breach of undertaking.

A 23-year-old woman was charged with breaching conditions.

Another woman, who was wanted on warrants, was later released.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ammo
Ammunition
Avenue K South
Bear Spray
Billiard Balls
Outstanding Warrants
Pool Ball
Possession of Dangerous Weapon
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Shotgun Shells
Sock
Traffic Stop

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News