Pool ball tied in sock, ammo found by Saskatoon police during vehicle search

Saskatoon police said a variety of weapons and a large quantity of ammunition were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Officers said they spotted a suspicious vehicle driving in an alley in the 800-block of Avenue K South early Wednesday morning and stopped it two blocks away.

Police said a check found the driver had outstanding warrants for his arrest and he was taken into custody.

Two passengers were also arrested.

Police said a bag of unspent shotgun shells, golf clubs, bear spray, and a pool ball tied in a sock were found during a search of the vehicle.

The 49-year-old man is facing charges of possession of a dangerous weapon, prohibited possession of ammunition, careless transportation of ammunition, and breach of undertaking.

A 23-year-old woman was charged with breaching conditions.

Another woman, who was wanted on warrants, was later released.