10-year-old Transcona boy steps up to defend a special needs classmate

During Wednesday’s lunch hour, 10-year-old Logan Krawchuk, a fifth-grader at Harold Hatcher Elementary in Transcona, found himself in problematic situation.

He was near the playground with his friends when he allegedly spotted a special needs classmate being picked on.

“I walked over,” Krawchuk explained. “From what I heard, he said, ‘You have mental problems,’ to the special needs kid, then I said stop bullying him.”

He says the boy ran away while he confronted the individual whom he saw teasing the boy.

“Then he punched me three times and then once in the stomach,” Krawchuk said.

The school’s principal called Logan’s mother, Robyn Krawchuk, later in the afternoon.

“School wasn’t even over,” she said. “She called me in the middle of the day to let me know.”

Hours before picking Logan up at school, his parents found out about what had transpired during lunch.

“[The principal] said, ‘I just want you to celebrate this moment because we don’t encourage that he gets involved, because he can get hurt, but what he did was very noble,'” Robyn explained.

Logan’s father Kevin posted his story on Facebook, and along with Robyn was overwhelmed by the response it received.

Within a few days of the post, Logan was offered free karate lessons and a celebratory cake from Harvest Bakery and Deli.

